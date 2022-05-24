According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, relegated Derby County have taken up the contract option of Lee Buchanan, adding an extra year to his Pride Park deal.

Derby County’s long-expected relegation saw them dropped into League One football next season, with a fight ahead of them.

The Rams have taken a positive step towards that fight by taking up the option of an extra year of starlet defender Buchanan. It is an option that will see the 21-year-old stay with Derby County until the summer of 2023.

Buchanan displays earn contract extension

In a battling 2021/22 campaign, Buchanan earned his stripes for Derby County. He made 30 appearances across the Rams’ campaign and these highlighted his consistency.

Those 30 appearances didn’t bring add any goals to his account but he did add an assist. However, his overall game is more than this and that has obviously been noted by the powers that be at Pride Park.

He stood out in the games that he played and displayed the type of qualities and fight that will be of benefit to Derby County in their League One campaign next season .

Thoughts?

Tying up Buchanan for an extra season after taking up their option is an excellent move by Derby County.

He came up through the ranks at the club and has proven himself to be a consistent and hard-working defender..

That is the sort of ethos that Derby will need next season as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of this season’s relegation trauma.

Signing up Buchanan for an extra year is a good first step for Derby County. Next up they will want to draw a line under the takeover saga and get that deal over the line.