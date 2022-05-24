Stevenage have announced the double signing of Michael Bostwick, Aaron Chapman and Carl Piergianni as manager Steve Evans starts to assemble his squad for next season.

Bostwick joins after his release from Burton Albion, where he played 41 games, scoring twice and assisting three times.

The 34-year-old defender spent the second half of last season on loan with Boro, having been at the club in three different spells, twice on loan from Millwall and then permanently between 2008 and 2012.

Chapman signs for Evans for the third time, having been recruited by the Scottish coach at both Peterborough United and Gillingham.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper was released by the Gills after they were relegated from League One last season despite having a solid reputation as a keeper in the lower tiers.

Despite relegation with Oldham Athletic during the last campaign, Piergianni gained credit for his leadership during an unstable time at the Latics, which attracted Boro to secure his services.

What do the signings of Boswick and Chapman bring to Boro?

Traditionally, Evans has built his teams around strong, tall, and experienced footballers who suit a direct style of play, which has had varying degrees of success.

Bostwick brings physicality and a colossal amount of nous, which has been acquired through a playing career which has spanned 515 games.

Usually utilised as a centre-back, Bostwick always brings the fight to centre-forwards and can school many forwards just through knowledge of where to be at the right time to prevent goals.

At a towering 6ft 8in, Chapman dominates his six-yard box and knows how to triumph in League Two, having won the title in with Accrington Stanley in 2018, winning the Golden Glove in the process.

Piergianni is a typical centre-half, who specialises in winning headers and making blocks; his leadership will be an asset to the club.

Evans will be pleased that he has managed to acquire three players that match his style of play as he looks to improve the fortunes of the Lamex Stadium based team.