Sheffield Wednesday could lose out in any hopes of keeping attacking star Josh Windass according to the latest news from reporter César Luis Merlo.

🚨Andrés Fassi, presidente de Talleres, en @Comotevaok: “Estamos en conversaciones con el inglés Josh Windass, que ya Pedro (Caixinha) lo tuvo en Europa como jugador, quiere venir y vivir la experiencia del fútbol argentino. Es parte de las tratativas que haremos en Buenos Aires" https://t.co/aVwVKadja8 — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) May 23, 2022

News broke over the weekend, via local source The Star, that Argentine side Talleres had taken a shine to Wednesday’s Windass.

The Star’s Alex Miller wrote that Talleres were “readying a potential bid” for the 28-year-old attacking midfielder.

Talks are ongoing as Argentine interest builds

That ‘potential bid’ could have moved a step closer thanks to Merlo’s tweet and the update that it brings to proceedings.

Merlo’s has Talleres’ president – Andrés Fassi – confirming news that contact has been made and that they are “in talks with Englishman Josh Windass.”

Fassi goes on to confirm that Windass seems interested in the move, adding he “wants to come and live the experience of Argentine soccer.”

He goes on to state that the club intend to hold negotiations with him in Buenos Aires, although no date is mentioned.

Thoughts?

Sheffield Wednesday will lose a key asset should negotiations go well in Argentina between Talleres and Windass.

In an injury-ravaged season last time out, he still managed to score four goals and provide two assists in nine starts.

It is that sort of threat and potential that is likely to have piqued Talleres’ interest in him. Of course, he was known by their manager Pedro Caixinha due to their time together at Rangers.

What he would take to Argentinian football and Talleres is a keen eye for goal and the ability to find the back of the net.

Should he move it will be Sheffield United’s loss and definitely Atlético Talleres’ gain, and Darren Moore may well need to dip into the transfer market to replace Windass’ presence up top.