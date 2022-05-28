Ipswich Town have brought in a number of expensive signings, including a plethora of players that failed to live up to their potential.

Now stuck in League One, the Tractor Boys have become a lot more sensible with their expenditure and seem to be in safe hands under the leadership of former Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna.

Here, are the five most expensive signings from 2010 to and 2020 and where they are now…

5. Jason Scotland

After a poor spell with Wigan Athletic, the Trinidadian striker joined the Tractor Boys for £1.08million in 2010. During his time at clubs such as Swansea City and St Johnstone, Scotland was known for being a prolific goal-scorer which is a reputation he lived up to in his first season, scoring 10 goals in 39 games.

The 43-year-old appeared 97 times in total during his time in East Anglia, finding the net 21 times.

Scotland signed for Barnsley on a free transfer in 2013, scoring eight goals in 38 league games before playing for Scottish sides Hamilton Academical and Stenhousemuir.

Since his retirement, Scotland is now a coach at Scottish lower league side Larkhall Thistle.

4. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas

Emmanuel-Thomas joined from Premier League giants Arsenal for £1.13million, being dubbed as the next big thing for the Tractor Boys.

The 31-year-old failed to live up to his potential, scoring just nine goals in 76 games during a transitional period for Ipswich Town.

Emmanuel-Thomas signed for Bristol City in a swap deal for Paul Anderson. The former Arsenal striker had his most successful period of football with the Robins, scoring 33 goals in 103 games.

After leaving Bristol City, Emmanuel-Thomas played for a number of clubs including QPR, Gillingham and most recently Aberdeen. The 31-year-old is currently a free agent after being released by the Dons last month.

3. Michael Chopra

After scoring 63 goals in 159 games for Cardiff City, Chopra signed for Ipswich Town for £1.53million in a bid to help bolster their attack.

Chopra scored 14 goals in his first season for the Tractor Boys who finished in a mid-table position. However, the former Newcastle United star was not able to make much of an impact after this, scoring five goals in the season afterwards.

After leaving Ipswich Town, Chopra played for Blackpool, Kerala Blasters and Alloa Athletic before retiring in 2016.

2. Kayden Jackson

The towering target-man signed for Ipswich Town for £1.62million from Accrington Stanley and has since put in some key performances for the Tractor Boys.

Jackson has starred in 118 games since arriving at Portman Road, scoring 21 times and assisting 14 goals. However, the 28-year-old made just 12 league appearances last season, McKenna opting for Macauley Bonne and James Norwood instead of him.

Jackson has extended his stay in East Anglia by another two years, signing a new contract last week.

1. Paul Taylor

Joining Ipswich Town for £2.03million from Peterborough United in 2012, Taylor was a player that was highly regarded during the time of his acquisition but was hampered by some of off-pitch troubles.

The 34-year-old made just 24 appearances and scored one goal during his time in Suffolk.

After loan spells at his former club Peterborough United, Rotherham United and Blackburn Rovers, Taylor joined the Posh on a permanent deal but failed to make much of an impact.

He now plays for non-league side Sandbach United after unsuccessful spells at a number of different football league clubs.