QPR and Mark Warburton parted company after a disappointing campaign and the R’s are looking for his successor.

Reports earlier this month linked the current MK Dons boss Liam Manning with the vacant QPR hotseat.

However, a recent update from Alex Crook (see tweet below) seems to indicate that all is not cut and dried with the situation.

Told Liam Manning is leaning towards staying at #MKDons having spoken to #QPR — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) May 23, 2022

Stellar season sees Manning considered

Former West Ham Under-23s manager Manning was snapped up from Belgian side Lommel SK by MK Dons in mid-August last year.

He went on to have a stellar season with the Dons, driving them to 3rd place in the table. They were beaten in the play-offs semi by Wycombe Wanderers.

That level of consistency and impact is bound to attract interest and it did with QPR throwing their hat into the ring.

However, if Crook’s sources are correct then it looks like the Londoners are set to miss out on their replacement for Warburton.

Thoughts?

The season has only just ended so QPR still have plenty of time left before their 2022/23 Sky Bet Championship campaign kicks off in August.

That gives them some leeway when it comes to appointing a new head coach but they will not want to leave it too long.

A new man will obviously have his own ideas and will want to do things his own way. Getting the right man in would be best done early for the R’s.

This will allow them to get their backroom staff sorted out as well as bring in the players they want to shape QPR in their own vision.

Alex Crook says that this is unlikely to be Manning but QPR will have other irons in the fire.