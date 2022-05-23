Portsmouth are said to be among the sides eyeing up Leicester City’s out of contract midfielder Callum Wright ahead of the summer transfer window.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is keen to bolster his squad this summer and the free transfer market could be fruitful as he bids to keep costs down in the process.

Now, as per The News, one player who has emerged on his radar is recent Cheltenham Town loan star Wright.

It is claimed that Portsmouth are among the sides eyeing a move for Wright ahead of the summer.

Championship and League One teams are also keen on the 22-year-old though, with his contract at Leicester City expiring.

The Foxes’ position over Wright’s future remains unknown as it stands. But now that the Premier League season is done and dusted, it won’t be long before teams start announcing their retained lists, so Portsmouth and the other unnamed sides showing interest in Wright will be keeping a close eye on his situation.

Starring with Cheltenham Town

Wright spent the second half of the 2020/21 campaign on loan with Cheltenham Town and returned for a second spell for the season just gone.

He made a good impression with the Robins too, managing nine goals and seven assists in 37 outings over the 2021/22 season. He mainly operated as a central midfielder though was pushed further forward into an attacking midfield role on occasion too.

There’s no doubt the former Blackburn Rovers youngster’s performances at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium will have caught the eye.

However, it remains to be seen how his situation with Leicester City pans out. Potential suitors like Portsmouth would have to conjure up a fee to secure his services if he extends his stay, but as it stands, Wright will be available for nothing this summer.