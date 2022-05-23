Swansea City endured a tough first season under Russell Martin, finishing in 15th place of the Championship table.

But there were definitely signs of progression for the Swans last time round. This summer, Martin and his recruitment team need to make some keen signings to keep this progression moving on up.

And one player who looks likely to sign for Swansea City this summer is Cyrus Christie. The Irishman impressed on loan from Fulham during the second half of last season, and says he’s keen to rejoin the Welsh club.

But Martin says it’s a question of finances regarding Christie, and that could certainly impact upon their other transfer interests this summer.

Reports have suggested that Martin will revisit his January interest in Harry Darling at his former club MK Dons, and the Swans are also being linked with Arsenal’s young goalkeeper Remy Mitchell, with Football Insider reporting that the Swans are closing in on the signing of the 18-year-old.

Lastly, Swansea City were linked with a move for Portsmouth’s Marcus Harness at the start of the month.

Swansea have a long-term interest in Harness who scored 11 goals and assisted six more in his 40 League One appearances for Portsmouth last time round.

The Swans have also been linked with a return for Stoke City’s departing midfielder Joe Allen, but again Martin says this is a move that depends on finances, and moving players out before bringing others in.

Perhaps the biggest task for Swansea City this summer will be retaining the services of Joel Piroe. He’s been heavily linked with a summer move to Leicester City and reports have emerged stating that Piroe’s representatives are unwilling to discuss new terms with the Swans.

Piroe has two more years left on his Swansea City contract.

There’s plenty to be excited about at Swansea City this summer. Martin though could have some difficulties in finding players who fit in with the club’s financial structure.