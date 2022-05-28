Stoke City made some big money moves for a number of well-known names during their time in the Premier League. Some became crucial performers for the Potters whereas others failed to impress.

It has been a turbulent few seasons for the Staffordshire side, entering their fifth season in the Championship after facing relegation from the Premier League during the 2017-18 campaign.

Here, we look at the club’s five most expensive signings made between 2010 and 2020 and take a look at where they are now…

5. Joe Allen

The Welsh international signed for Stoke City in the 2016/17 season for £13.95million after a number of successful years with Liverpool, Swansea City and an astonishing European Championships tournament with Wales in 2016 which saw the Dragons reach the semi-finals for the first time in their history.

The central midfielder has impressed during his time at the Bet365 Stadium, his tenacious work ethic and passing ability instantly making him a fan favourite.

Allen has made 221 appearances since joining the Potters, scoring 20 goals and setting up 19 more in the process. With the 32-year-old out of contract next month, the Welshman may have already played his last game in a Stoke City shirt.

4. Badou Ndiaye

Ndiaye joined the Potters for £14.4million from Turkish giants Galatasaray in a bid to bolster their midfield to sustain a place in the Premier League.

The Senegal international failed to make the impact that was desired of him, appearing just 27 times and finding the net twice.

After a number of loan spells to clubs such as Trabzonspor, Al-Ain and his former club Galatasaray, the 31-year-old signed for Greek side Aris Thessaloniki. Ndiaye has made 35 appearances, scoring four goals and picking up four assists since he joined Aris at the start of the season.

3. Xherdan Shaqiri

The winger signed for the Potters in 2015 from Inter Milan for £15million, slowly becoming a cult hero for the club during the latter stages of their time in the Premier League.

The Switzerland international made 92 appearances, finding the net 15 times with a number of these emphatic finishes being fondly remembered by the majority of Stoke City fans.

After the Staffordshire side’s relegation, Shaqiri joined Liverpool where he failed to make much of an impact, appearing 63 times in four years. The 30-year-old now plays for American side Chicago Fire after a failed spell with Lyon.

2. Kevin Wimmer

Signing from Tottenham Hotspur for £17.46million, Wimmer failed to make much of an impact during his time in Stoke-on-Trent.

The Austrian centre-back made just 19 appearances for the Potters, being criticised for a number of poor performances.

After multiple loan spells at clubs such as Hannover, Mouscron and Karlsruher, Wimmer permanently signed for Austrian side Rapid Vienna where he has made 28 appearances this season.

1. Giannelli Imbula

After being highly regarded during his time at Porto, Imbula signed for the Potters for a club record £21.83million. The defensive midfielder failed to become a permanent member of the starting line-up, making 28 appearances and scoring two goals.

After four different loan spells, Imbula was eventually released before joining Portuguese side Portimonense where he has appeared just 14 times for them this season.