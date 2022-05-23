Charlton Athletic have confirmed their academy retained list, with midfielder James Vennings among those let go at the end of their contracts.

Charlton Athletic’s youth academy has been incredibly productive over the years, but this time of year brings around tough decisions where some talents will either be offered new deals or let go.

And now, the Addicks have confirmed their academy retained list.

Among those departing is midfielder Vennings. The 21-year-old has picked up experience out on loan with the likes of Aldershot and Bromley while also making 10 appearances for Charlton Athletic’s first-team, but it has now been confirmed he will be heading for pastures new.

Wassim Aouachria, Hady Ghandour and Johl Powell, who have also made senior appearances for the Addicks, have also been let go alongside Terrell Agyemang, Jimmy Appiah and Harry Whitling.

While seven depart, those staying are Lucas Ness, Billy French, Nazir Bakrin, Charles Clayden, Dylan Gavin, Sam Oguntayo, Matt Dench and Harris O’Connor, while Euan Williams and Nathan Harvey have been offered new deals.

A summer of change

It won’t only be the academy that sees some changes in personnel over the summer.

A replacement for Johnnie Jackson is yet to be appointed and everyone is looking to Thomas Sandgaard in waiting for a new boss. Jackson, who has since become the AFC Wimbledon boss, was a hugely popular figure, so the next manager will need to bring success to keep fans happy.

Charlton Athletic will be determined to build on the good work done by Jackson to lift them back up the League One table last season.