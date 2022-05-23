Blackpool have turned down a bid from an unnamed Championship club for goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw, Lancs Live has reported.

Blackpool shot-stopper Grimshaw only joined last summer, but after a strong first season, he has taken the number one shirt.

Injury problems for Chris Maxwell opened the door for the former Manchester City youngster to come into the first-team and he impressed in doing so, keeping 10 clean sheets in 29 outings.

The Blackpool Gazette reported on Monday morning that interest in Grimshaw is expected ahead of the summer and now, it has been revealed a bid has come in from an unnamed Championship club.

The club’s identity nor the fee offered is revealed in Lancs Live‘s report, though it is confirmed Blackpool have turned down the ‘low offer’.

Interest is said to be growing in the 24-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window, but it remains to be seen how his situation develops with one bid already being dismissed by the Tangerines.

A busy summer ahead?

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley will be determined to keep the core of his squad on board after an encouraging first season back in the Championship while also looking to bring some fresh blood in where possible.

However, with Grimshaw attracting interest, the Tangerines could end up battling to keep their prized assets.

Josh Bowler is another who has attracted continued interest amid his strong performances for Blackpool and you’d think more would arise over the summer, but it remains to be seen if the previous reported interest from the likes of Nottingham Forest crops up again.

Until then though, it remains to be seen if further detail emerges on the bid in Grimshaw, with one anonymous club already failing with an offer.