West Brom are in for a busy summer, with Steve Bruce tasked with overhauling the club and transforming their fortunes ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

West Brom look set to offload some names this summer, and they also look set to bring in some fresh faces too.

It’s clear that Bruce is eyeing up a creative midfielder to replace the void left by Matheus Pereira last summer, with Reading’s John Swift being heavily linked with a move to The Hawthorns.

The Royals though haven’t given up hope of keeping the 26-year-old, having tabled him a fresh contract offer this month.

More recently though, West Brom have been linked with Millwall talisman Jed Wallace who is also out of contract next month.

And other central names linked with the Baggies are Joe Rothwell – out of contract at Blackburn Rovers next month, but with Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United seemingly ahead of West Brom in this one – and Conor Hourihane, who is set to leave West Brom on a free transfer next month.

The Baggies are said to have made an approach for Hourihane.

It also looks like Bruce is also keen on signing an experienced centre-back this month too. Darragh Lenihan is another Blackburn man set to become a free agent next month, and he’s been linked with West Brom, with Newcastle United’s Ciaran Clark also being mentioned.

He’s out of contract at St James’ Park this summer, and Bruce is also being linked with another former Newcastle United player of his in Karl Darlow.

West Brom look to have plenty of options this summer, but Bruce needs to get these deals across the line so that he can get his squad gelling ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.