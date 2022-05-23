Fulham are interested in Braga midfielder Al Mursati, claims O Jogo (via Sport Witness).

Fulham were crowned champions of the Championship after an incredible first season back in the second tier, finishing on 90 points.

The last two times the Cottagers have been in the Premier League, they have failed to remain in the division, but this time they will feel that it is finally their chance.

To do so, a big summer window will be needed, and it looks like the London club are already targeting some early recruitment ahead of the new season.

Sport Witness claim that Portuguese newspaper O Jogo are reporting that Fulham are interested in a deal for Braga midfielder Al Musrati.

In the same article, it is said that Benfica are also targeting a deal for the 26-year-old, who is highly-rated in the Liga Portugal.

Star man

Al Musrati is in his second season as a Braga player, making 90 appearances in all competitions, including 19 Europa League outings, whilst being an ace in his stay.

The Libyan is primarily a defensive midfielder, but can also play in a central midfield role, which could be a big help for the Cottagers with Jean Michael Seri’s contract expiring in the summer.

Al Musrati sees his Braga contract come to an end in the summer of 2024, meaning they will most likely demand a sizeable transfer fee, especially considering that Marco Silva’s side will be in the Premier League next season.

Fulham face a battle on their hands with Benfica this summer, which could be a problem as the 26-year-old could favour a stay in the country where he has played all of his senior football to date.