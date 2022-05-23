Middlesbrough are said to admirers of Bournemouth pair Jack Stacey and Gavin Kilkenny, reports Alex Crook.

Middlesbrough are planning ahead for Chris Wilder’s first full season in charge.

Boro just missed out on the play-offs in this past campaign and have a big summer ahead of them as their boss looks to put his own stamp on the squad.

TalkSPORT reporter Crooks suggests the Championship outfit are interested in signing two of the Cherries’ players and has tweeted (see below):

#AFCB are admirers of #Boro midfielder Marcus Tavernier who fits the profile of their summer plans but told nothing is at an advanced stage yet. Interestingly it's been suggested to me Boro like both Jack Stacey and Gavin Kilkenny. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) May 23, 2022

Middlesbrough identify possible targets?

Stacey has been on the books at Bournemouth since 2019 and made 27 appearances for them in this past term to help Scott Parker’s side gain promotion to the Premier League.

The right wing-back has a year left on his contract with the Dorset club and they risk the run of losing him for nothing next year if they don’t cash in on him now or next January.

He would be a shrewd addition for Boro if they were able to lure him up north. The former Luton Town man is a proven performer at second tier level and now knows what it takes to get promoted.

Kilkenny only played 14 times for Bournemouth in the league in this past season and his game time is likely to be even further reduced in the top flight.

Middlesbrough may see him as someone to bolster their options in the middle of the park and the fact he is 22 suggests he is also one for the future still.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has been at the Vitality Stadium since 2016 having risen up through the ranks at St. Kevin’s Boys.