Millwall boss Gary Rowett has admitted that the decision over Jed Wallace’s future is out of their control, revealing West Brom boss Steve Bruce’s relation to Matt Smith could give them the inside track.

West Brom were credited with interest in Millwall star Wallace at the weekend.

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon that the Baggies are looking to persuade the forward to stay in the Championship.

Now, Millwall boss Rowett has opened up on the interest and revealed a potential advantage Bruce’s Baggies could have.

As quoted by the South London Press, Rowett said he can “definitely imagine” Millwall striker Smith has given father-in-law Bruce the inside track on Wallace.

He went on to say that the decision is now up to Wallace to make, stressing the club have told him how highly valued he is at The Den.

“When Steve Bruce is Matt Smith’s father-in-law, I think you can definitely imagine that Smudge has told Steve, although I’m sure he doesn’t need it, just how good a character the player is,” he said.

“We’re going to get all these links until Jed puts pen to paper somewhere, or here. That’s going to be ongoing until it happens. And realistically whoever it is is – West Brom, Besiktas, Forest – you are going to see these links.

“At some point Jed is going to make a decision to do whatever he wants to do. I’m pretty sure he’ll inform us whether that is re-signing for us or signing for someone else. I’ll be really honest, that’s sort of out of our control to a certain degree.

“We’ve spoken to Jed and told him how highly we value him. He’s really going to have to make that decision now, I don’t think there is much point us pestering him all summer to see what he is doing.

“We have to move forward with our plans and hope he decides that he wants to fit in with our plans also.”

A decision to make…

Given just how important Wallace has been for Millwall over the course of his time at The Den, the Lions are understandably keen to keep him on board.

At 28 though, Wallace will know that this summer provides him with a good chance to spread his wings and take on a new challenge after a lengthy stay in South London.

West Brom, although in the same league as Millwall, would be a new chapter for Wallace. Bruce’s men will be determined to fight for promotion next season and signing a player of the Reading-born ace’s quality would certainly be a smart signing.

However, with options open to Wallace, it remains to be seen which colours he is donning come the start of the 2022/23 season.