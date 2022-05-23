Wigan Athletic are interested in re-signing Jamal Lowe from AFC Bournemouth, reports Alex Crook.

Wigan Athletic want to lure the attacker back to the DW Stadium this summer.

Lowe, 27, was a hit during his time with the Latics during the 2019/20 season.

TalkSPORT reporter Crook suggests he is now back on the radar of his former club and has tweeted (see below):

Wigan Athletic planning emotional reunion

Wigan Athletic lost Lowe following their relegation from the Championship and might feel they have unfinished business with him.

He made 48 appearances for the North West outfit in all competitions and chipped in with six goals before Swansea City lured him to Wales.

The former Portsmouth man then spent a single season with the Swans before AFC Bournemouth came calling last year.

Lowe has been part of the Cherries squad promotion to the Premier League this term under Scott Parker and has fired seven goals altogether. However, his chances of regular first-team football in the top flight may be slim.

Wigan Athletic are gearing up for life back in the second tier following their promotion from League One under popular boss Leam Richardson.

There is no doubt that they could do with some reinforcements to their squad as they continue to rise the wave of the feel good factor around the club since their takeover last year.

Lowe is a proven performer at Championship level and luring him back would be a bug statement of intent.

The ‘Tics currently have a whole host of attacking options such as Will Keane, Callum Lang, James McClean and Josh Magennis and he would further strengthen their attacking department.