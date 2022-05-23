Spurs have reportedly opened preliminary talks over a deal to sign Middlesbrough’s loaned-out star Djed Spence in a bid to win the race for his signature.

Djed Spence’s form since joining Nottingham Forest on loan has seen his stock rise massively.

He left Middlesbrough on a temporary deal last summer and has proven to be one of the signings of the season, managing three goals and five assists in 49 games while starring on the right-hand side for Steve Cooper.

Unsurprisingly, his form has seen him draw interest from elsewhere, and Football Insider has now claimed Spurs have made their first move.

It is claimed that Antonio Conte’s side have opened preliminary talks over a deal for the Middlesbrough man in a bid to move ahead of the chasing pack. Arsenal and Barcelona are among those also linked, but Spurs look to have made the first move after initiating contact.

A revelation…

At 21, Spence has already played plenty of Championship football and there was no doubt about his ability when he joined Nottingham Forest on loan from divisional rivals Middlesbrough.

However, his performances for the City Ground outfit have been a surprise to everyone. His energetic displays on the right-hand side have seen him play a key role in both defence and attack for Cooper, linking up well with Brennan Johnson while proving to be a tough player for Championship wingers to get past.

Regardless of where he ends up this summer, Middlesbrough look as though they will receive a welcome cash influx for his services.

Boro recruited him back in 2018 on a free transfer from Fulham and stand to make a hefty profit, with a £20m fee mentioned earlier this year.

Before a decision is made though, Spence has the play-off final to attend to, with Nottingham Forest taking on Huddersfield Town for a place in the Premier League this weekend.