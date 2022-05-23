Ipswich Town and Portsmouth want Preston North End’s Tom Bayliss, reports Darren Witcoop.

The League One pair are keen to land the Championship midfielder this summer.

Bayliss, 23, spent this past season on loan at Wigan Athletic and helped them win promotion from the third tier.

Journalist Witcoop now claims he is a wanted man ahead of the next campaign and has tweeted (see below):

Ipswich and Portsmouth are considering moves for Preston’s transfer listed midfielder Tom Bayliss #ipswichtown #pompey — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) May 23, 2022

Ipswich Town and Portsmouth in the hunt for midfield addition

Ipswich Town are gearing up for Kieran McKenna’s first full season in charge and will be hoping to compete for promotion next term.

The Tractor Boys have a vacancy to fill in the middle of the park with Tyreeq Bakinson heading back to Bristol City following the expiration of his loan deal and could see Bayliss as an ideal replacement.

Portsmouth are also in need of some midfield reinforcements following their decision to release Republic of Ireland international Shaun Williams.

Bayliss wasn’t quite a first-team regular for Wigan Athletic during his loan spell at the DW Stadium and only made 17 appearances in all competitions for the Latics. Nevertheless, he still provided useful depth to their ranks.

He has slipped down the pecking order at Preston North End and has only played 21 games for the Lancashire outfit since joining them back in 2019 from Coventry City.

A departure this summer would suit all parties involved and he will feel he needs to be getting regular first-team football at this stage of his career.