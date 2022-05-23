Bristol City endured a relatively steady season under Nigel Pearson last time round, albeit despite finishing in 17th place of the table.

Last season for Bristol City was a progressive one. The club has plenty of rebuilding work to do and Pearson has made a steady start on that, bringing through some exciting younger prospects in the process too.

And going into this month, the Robins look busy. They’ve been linked with a number of players so far and one of the standout names to have been linked is Curtis Davies.

The Rams veteran put in another stellar effort last season and the Robins were linked with him earlier this month, with more recent reports claiming that Bristol City are set to step up their pursuit of the 37-year-old.

Another name recently linked with a move to Ashton Gate is Fraser Horsfall.

The centre-back is out of contract at Northampton Town this summer and reports claim that the Robins are currently leading the race to sign him.

Pearson then is seemingly in the market for some defensive additions this summer, with another defender linked with Bristol City being Kane Wilson.

The Forest Green Rovers man was outed as a transfer last month but reports have since played down Bristol City’s interest.

Elsewhere, Oxford United duo Steve Seddon and Elliot Moore have both been linked, but Bristol City have instead snapped up their U’s teammate Mark Sykes, who signed on a three-year deal last month.

Lastly, Bristol City have been linked alongside Blackburn Rovers for the loan signing of Arsenal youngster Ryan Alebiosu, and alongside several unnamed clubs in the pursuit of Reading’s Andy Rinomhota.

There seems to be plenty going on at Ashton Gate this month. Pearson looks keen to bolster his side and push them further towards the top-six, but he also has a task on his hands in keeping his in-demand players at the club beyond this summer.