Portsmouth have released Paul Downing following his loan spell at Rochdale, as per their retained list.

Portsmouth have decided to cut ties with the defender.

Downing, 30, sees his contract expire at the end of next month and will have to weigh up his options as a free agent.

He was shipped out on loan to Rochdale in the last January transfer window to get some game time under his belt.

How did his spell at Rochdale go?

Robbie Stockdale’s side swooped to land him to boost their defensive department ahead of the second-half of last season.

Downing’s experience came in handy for the North West club and he helped them secure their Football League status.

He played 10 times for the Dale and the door has now swung open for them to sign him on a free transfer if they want to. Stevenage were also linked with him earlier this year, as were his former club Doncaster Rovers.

The centre-back has racked up over 300 appearances in his career to date and has a big decision to make on his next move now.

Downing signed for Pompey back in 2019 but struggled for game time during his time in Hampshire, playing just 11 times in the league during three years.

Nevertheless, he still provided strong back-up to their defence and got minutes in cup games but he obviously wants regular first-team football.

Prior to his move to Fratton Park, he had spells at West Bromwich Albion, Walsall, MK Dons, Doncaster Rovers and Blackburn Rovers.

Downing is now available and will be in search of a new club for next term.