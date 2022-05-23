Derby County remain in administration, but that hasn’t stopped reports from linking players with a Pride Park move this summer.

Chris Kirchner’s takeover of the club looks to be all but complete. The English Football League has seemingly given the deal the all clear, but the final obstacle remains the status of Pride Park, currently owned by former owner Mel Morris.

But with fans still optimistic of that hurdle being overcome, attentions are slowly but surely turning towards the summer rebuild that Wayne Rooney has on his hands.

He’s set to lose a number of his first-team players next month. Some of his key players are out of contract in Curtis Davies, Tom Lawrence and Ryan Allsop, and all of three of which have recently been linked with other Championship clubs.

But in terms of incoming players, the Rams seemingly have a few names on their radar, the most recent of which being Aden Flint.

Alan Nixon revealed via his Patreon account yesterday that Derby County are monitoring his situation, with his contract at Cardiff City set to expire next month.

It’d be an ambitious move for the Rams, but Rooney needs quality in his side if they’re to compete in League One next season.

Another quality name linked with a possible Pride Park move this summer is Lee Gregory. The striker netted 17 times in League One for Sheffield Wednesday during the 2021/22 season, but the Rams are said to be rivalling the likes of Middlesbrough and Wigan Athletic for his signature.

And Derby have been placed in another three-horse transfer chase this month, with reports putting them alongside Rotherham United and Bolton Wanderers in the race to sign Tom Barkhuizen, who is leaving Preston North End next month.

Lastly, the Rams are being linked with a surprise move for Nottingham Forest youngster Baba Fernandes, who is being let go by the club’s U23 side.

There’s some positive transfer stories coming out of Derby County right now. But as fans will know, nothing can go forward until the takeover is complete.