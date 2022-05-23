AFC Wimbledon have made a contract offer to in-demand Anthony Hartigan and remain in ongoing talks with the midfielder, as detailed on their retained list.

AFC Wimbledon are facing a battle to keep hold of one of their most prized assets following their relegation to League Two.

Hartigan, 22, has been on the books of the London club for his whole career to date but is facing an uncertain future right now.

A report by the Evening Standard earlier this month claimed Rotherham United and Blackpool are keen to snap him up on a free transfer this summer.

AFC Wimbledon face battle

AFC Wimbledon have a big few months ahead of them as their new boss Johnnie Jackson looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

It will be tough for them to tie Hartigan down to a contract extension though, especially with talk of Championship clubs being after him.

The Londoner broke into their first-team back in the 2017/18 season and has since gone on to make 152 appearances in all competitions already, scoring five goals.

Rotherham United are back in the second tier following their promotion from League One and Paul Warne could see Hartigan as someone to add more competition to their current midfield options like Dan Barlaser, Ben Wiles, Jamie Lindsay and Ollie Rathbone.

Blackpool will be locking horns with the Millers next term after an impressive first campaign back in the Championship under Neil Critchley.

The Seasiders will be well aware that they need to freshen up their ranks this summer and they are no strangers to delving into the lower leagues for talent.