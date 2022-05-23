Hartlepool United ace Luke Molyneux is no longer being targeted by Portsmouth, as per a report by The News.

Hartlepool United are facing a battle to keep hold of one of their most prized assets this summer.

Molyneux, 24, is out of contract at the end of next month and is currently due to become a free agent.

The News claim Pompey have cooled their interest in him though as they prepare for another season in League One.

Latest on Hartlepool United’s attempts to keep Molyneux

Hartlepool United are still trying to keep Molyneux at the Suits Direct Stadium and placed him under their “offers of re-engagement” section of their retained list last week.

The winger has been linked with Derby County, Barnsley and Hearts, as per a report by Football Insider, and he has a big decision to make on his future.

You can see why he is attracting interest from other clubs. He has been a key player for the Pools over the past few years and played a key role in their promotion from non-league last year.

The former Sunderland man has since adapted well to the step up to the Football League and scored an impressive 12 goals in all competitions last term.

Hartlepool United would struggle to replace him if he left for another team this summer but the fact Portsmouth are no longer trying to land him is a boost to the North East outfit.

The League Two club remain in the hunt for a new boss following the departure of Graeme Lee.