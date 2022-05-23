Bournemouth have seen some big money signings pay off in the long run, but some of their business has raised questions beforehand.

Bournemouth certainly splashed the cast during their time in the Premier League, and it wouldn’t be surprising if it was another busy and expensive summer for the Cherries this year after earning their return to the top flight.

Here, we look at the club’s five most expensive signings made between 2010 and 2020 and take a look at where they are now.

5. Philip Billing

Just pipping current Villareal star Arnaut Danjuma (£14.81m) to a place in the top five is midfield star Billing, who signed for £14.85m, as per Transfermarkt.

Of course, the towering Dane is still on the books at Bournemouth and it’s safe to say his importance has increased over time.

Since joining from Huddersfield Town in July 2019, Billing has played 121 times across all competitions. The 2021/22 campaign was his most productive in front of goal, netting 11 goals and providing 10 assists in 42 outings.

4. Jordon Ibe

Ibe joined from Liverpool at the age of just 20 in a deal worth £16.2m. The move certainly raised eyebrows at the time and it failed to pay off, with the Londoner netting five goals and providing nine assists in his 92 appearances before leaving for nothing in 2020.

Since then, Ibe has spent time on the books with Derby County but was released as a result of their financial situation in July 2021.

He is now on the books with Turkish outfit Adanaspor, who he joined in January of this year.

3. Dominic Solanke

The signing of Solanke in 2018 was ridiculed for a long time after his slow start to life in Dorset. Transfermarkt says Bournemouth paid £19.08m for his services from Liverpool.

However, it’s safe to say the striker has repaid that value since. Solanke scored 29 goals in 46 games in Scott Parker’s promotion-winning side, taking him to 49 goals in a Bournemouth shirt.

He looks set to have a key role to play in the Premier League next season and it will be hoped he can prove the doubters wrong and flourish in the top flight.

2. Nathan Ake

Bournemouth paid £20.52m to sign Ake from Chelsea in July 2017 following his strong loan spell with the club, and the Cherries went on to record a huge profit. Transfermarkt says Manchester City paid £40.77m to sign him in August 2020, with the move coming after a strong spell in the south coast.

Ake starred for the Cherries and developed into a top defender, playing 121 times for the club.

Since leaving, he has played 40 times for Manchester City in two years, winning two Premier League titles and a Carabao Cup in the process.

1. Jefferson Lerma

The final entry on the list is Bournemouth’s combative Columbian.

Signed for £25.2m from Levante in 2018, Lerma has remained a key player for the Cherries over his four seasons with the club. Discipline has been an issue but there’s no doubt about his ability.

He will be looking to add to his 147 appearances for the club in the Premier League next year, where he will be determined to help keep the Cherries in the top flight.