Middlesbrough have spent big on players in recent times, with most arguably not living up to their price tag in their time at the club.

It’s been a while since Boro spent unnecessarily with them unable to get out of the Championship in recent seasons. They failed to grab a play-off place this season, meaning it is unlikely that we see them spend a large amount this summer.

Here, we look at the club’s most expensive signings from between 2010 to 2020, and discuss what they’re up to today…

5. Adama Traore

Barcelona’s Traore arrived on Teesside from Aston Villa for a fee of £7.43million in 2016 ahead of Boro’s Premier League campaign.

They were relegated in the 2016/17 season, and the winger had an outstanding Championship campaign, scoring five and assisting 10 in 34 appearances.

He was sold to Wolves in the 2019/20 season before joining Spanish giants Barcelona on loan with an option to buy in January of this year.

4. Marten De Roon

The defensive midfielder joined in the same window as Traore did for a fee of £9.45million from Italian side Atalanta.

De Roon made 33 Premier League appearances for Boro, being a standout player in what was a disappointing season. Due to being arguably too good for the Championship, the Dutchman departed the club, returning to Atalanta in 2017.

Since then, he has been a regular in both the Serie A and European competitions.

3. Martin Braithwaite

Middlesbrough signed Braithwaite from French side Toulouse at the start of the 2017/18 season for £10.17million.

In his time at the club, the Dane made 40 appearances, scoring nine and assisting two. He then departed for Spanish side CD Leganes in 2019 before securing a surprise move to Barcelona in 2020.

Braithwaite has made 58 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring 10 and setting up five.

2. Jordan Rhodes

A surprising man on this list is Rhodes, who joined the club in 2016 from Blackburn Rovers for £10.71million.

In 24 appearances for Boro, the striker netted just six goals, proving how much of a failed transfer he was. He was then sent to Sheffield Wednesday on loan in 2017 before joining them permanently at the start of the 2017/18 season.

Huddersfield Town then acquired his services at the start of the 2021/22 season, where he has featured in 23 games, scoring four times.

1. Britt Assombalonga

Assombalonga tops the list for Middlesbrough’s most expensive signing ever, joining them for a staggering fee of £15.39million from Nottingham Forest in 2017.

The striker’s goal-scoring efforts were consistent for large parts, netting 47 goals in a total of 161 appearances during his four-year stay.

He was shipped on to Turkish side Adana Demirspor ahead of the 2021/22 season, where he has netted 12 goals in 40 outings.