Bristol Rovers are interested in Coventry City striker Tyler Walker, reports Darren Witcoop.

Bristol Rovers want to land the attacker this summer as they prepare for life in League One.

Walker, 25, spent time on loan in that division with Portsmouth in this past season.

Journalist Witcoop reports the Pirates are among other third tier clubs keen on him going into the upcoming transfer window (see tweet below):

Bristol Rovers are among the League One clubs keen on signing Coventry striker Tyler Walker #bristolrovers #coventrycity — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) May 23, 2022

Bristol Rovers planning ahead

Bristol Rovers earned a dramatic promotion from League Two earlier this month and need to ensure that they get their recruitment right.

Walker linked up with Pompey on loan in the last January transfer window but struggled to make an impact with Danny Cowley’s side, scoring just once in 15 games win all competitions.

He has now returned to his parent club and they have a big decision to make on what to do with him next.

A loan move to the Gas would suit both parties as it would free up space in the Sky Blues’ squad ahead of next term and would give Joey Barton’s side another option in attack.

Walker may feel he has a point to prove now after his spell at Pompey didn’t work out and there is no doubt that he has the capability to be a top striker at League One level. After all, he fired 14 league goals for Lincoln City during the 2019/20 campaign.

Coventry City signed him in 2020 and he has since chipped in with 11 goals in 53 matches altogether under Mark Robins.

However, he has slipped down the pecking order now and is apparently on the radar of Bristol Rovers.