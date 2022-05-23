AFC Wimbledon have released in-demand attacker Corie Andrews, as detailed on their retained list.

AFC Wimbledon have let the striker leave the club on a free transfer.

Andrews, 24, officially sees his deal with the London outfit expire at the end of next month.

He doesn’t appear to be short of options going into next season with the South London Press reporting that Swindon Town, Stockport County, Newport County, Crawley Town, Harrogate Town and Hartlepool United are interested.

AFC Wimbledon make their decision

AFC Wimbledon are preparing for life back in League Two next term following their relegation from League One.

They have a new manager at the helm in Johnnie Jackson and he will be looking to guide them to an immediate promotion in the next campaign.

The former Charlton Athletic boss obviously doesn’t see Andrews as part of his plans and appears to be willing to let him join a potential league rival for next season.

Andrews joined the Dons back in January 2021 but he is leaving the club without ever making a competitive senior appearance.

He has gained experience out on loan at Aldershot Town and Colchester United though since his move to Plough Lane.

Swindon Town, Newport County and Crawley Town have all been mentioned among the host of League Two sides credited with an interest and they will all be looking to compete at the top end of the division next year.

Andrews is someone who would give a team something different in attack and the door has now swung open for interested parties to swoop in.