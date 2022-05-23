Nottingham Forest haven’t been afraid to splash the cash before, and it’s safe to say some big-money signings have worked out better than others.

Nottingham Forest have been far smarter in their transfer business this season, utlising the loan market well and making some smart domestic signings rather than bringing in European recruits.

Here, we look at the club’s most expensive signings from between 2010 and 2020, and discuss what they’re up to today…

5. Loic Mbe Soh

Joining in September 2020, Mbe Soh arrived at the City Ground from French giants PSG for £4.5m, as per Transfermarkt.

The 20-year-old is yet to make a telling impact with Nottingham Forest, having spent much of his time playing for the U23s and with injury limited his involvement.

However, there’s no doubt that he could go on to prove his worth in the years to come, with the best days of his career still ahead of him.

4. Harry Arter

Irish midfielder Arter looked to be a smart acquisition for Nottingham Forest after he fell out of favour at Bournemouth, coming in to bolster their options in the middle of the park for £4.95m.

However, his time with the club has far from gone to play. Arter has played only 14 times, enduring spells out on loan with Charlton Athletic and Notts County.

With his contract up next summer, it would be a real surprise to see Arter break back in the first-team under Steve Cooper’s management.

3. Lewis Grabban

Of the five on this list, club captain Grabban is the biggest hit of the lot.

Since joining from Bournemouth almost four years ago for £6.12m (Transfermarkt), the experienced striker has become a firm favourite among supporters and his time at Nottingham Forest will be fondly remembered for years to come.

The 34-year-old has scored 56 goals and provided 10 assists in 148 outings, starring at the top of the pitch.

His contract expires this summer, but he’s surely one Cooper will be keen to keep on regardless of whether or not Forest emerge victorious in their play-off final against Huddersfield Town.

2. Britt Assombalonga

Assombalonga’s time at Nottingham Forest was a big success. He netted 30 goals in 69 games after joining from Peterborough United for £6.21m, becoming one of the many promising players to make a good impression at London Road before moving on to bigger and better things.

A knee injury hampered his involvement for much of 2015 and a chunk of 2016 before being bought by Middlesbrough for £15.39m, scoring Forest a hefty profit.

He went on to score 47 times in 161 games for Boro in four years before departing for Turkish side Adana Demirspor last summer. With the Super Lig side, Assombalonga has scored 12 goals and laid on two assists in 40 outings.

1. Joao Carvalho

Finally, Nottingham Forest’s record signing Carvalho appears on the list.

Transfermarkt has the fee at £13.5m, with Forest bringing the Portuguese star in from Benfica when he was just 21 back in 2018.

Carvalho showed plenty of promise but he was ultimately unable to live up to his price tag, scoring eight goals and laying on nine assists in 75 appearances for the club. He spent a spell on loan with UD Almeria in the 2020/21 season before leaving for Olympiacos in January.