Sunderland are a club who have been notorious for having a poor ability to spend money wisely, leading to a number of flops in their recent history.

Their poor recruitment played a big part in their drop down the divisions and subsequent four-year stay in League One, and it finally seems as though Sunderland have their heads screwed on in terms of transfer strategy.

The Black Cats need to ensure they’ve learned from mistakes of the past and make sensible signings to kick on in the Championship.

Here, we look at Sunderland’s five most expensive signings from between 2010 to 2020, and discuss what they’re up to today…

5. Wahbi Khazri

Signed by Sam Allardyce back in 2016 for a fee in the region of £9million, the Tunisian international proved to be a pivotal part of Sunderland’s survival.

Scoring key goals against Manchester United and Chelsea, he showed real class in his first year and looked to be a real player Sunderland had on their hands.

Things went downhill following David Moyes’ appointment and Khazri now finds himself doing quite well with Saint-Etienne.



4. Jack Rodwell

Signed for £10million, Rodwell did show signs of quality, but he will ultimately go down as one of Sunderland’s worst signings in recent history.

He came with promise and left far too late and the midfielder now finds himself at Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia.

3. Steven Fletcher



The Scottish striker was a good player for Sunderland, he signed for an initial fee of £12million that could have risen to £14m with add-ons. Fletcher scored 23 times in 94 games in four years at the Stadium of Light.

After a loan spell in France with Marseille and a four-year stay with Sheffield Wednesday, Fletcher joined Stoke City in 2020, who he will be leaving this summer.

2. Asamoah Gyan



Gyan signed for a fee in excess of £13m, breaking the club’s record signing at the time.

He was at Sunderland between 2010 and 2012, scoring 10 times in 34 appearances.

The Ghanaian star left to join Al-Ain permanently after a loan spell with the UAE side, going on to play for Shanghai SIPG, Kayserispor, NorthEast United and Legon Cities since then.

Despite being inactive for over a year, recently Gyan announced he wasn’t retired and will be returning to football.



1. Didier N’Dong

The Gabon midfielder came to Sunderland as a young prospect for a record transfer fee of £13.6million and it was clear that, if given time, he would’ve developed quite well.

Unfortunately, he was sacked by Sunderland after going AWOL following the club’s relegation and he left for a huge loss to the transfer fee paid.

The 27-year-old now plays for Dijon FCO in France’s second-tier but he has spent much of this season on loan in Turkey with Yeni Malatyaspor.