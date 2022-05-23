Huddersfield Town ended the 2021/22 Championship season in 3rd place of the table, overcoming Luton Town in the play-off semi-finals to book themselves a trip to Wembley.

And Carlos Corberan’s tricky Terriers play Nottingham Forest in the capital this weekend. It’s a huge game for both sides, between two teams who’ve defied all odds this season to bring themselves to within touching distance of the Premier League.

Despite Town’s season not quite being over with, the club has been mentioned in a number of transfer headlines of late.

This morning, it’s been revealed that Huddersfield are the favourites to land Cheltenham Town’s in-demand defender Will Boyle this summer, ahead of his contract expiry next month.

Elsewhere, Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon account over the weekend that Huddersfield Town are rivalling Swansea City for the loan signing of Manchester City youngster James McAtee.

But Nixon also revealed in a separate story on his Patreon that Middlesbrough are plotting a surprise move for Town striker Jordan Rhodes this summer, with Boro boss Chris Wilder hoping to sign an experience striker this summer.

Lastly, the race to sign Levi Colwill is heating up ahead of the summer. The Chelsea man has thoroughly impressed on loan with Town this season, and reports now suggest that he’s a target of both Crystal Palace and Everton ahead of the summer transfer window.

For Huddersfield Town, all eyes will be on this Sunday, and beating Nottingham Forest to secure their return to the Premier League.

It would be a huge achievement for Corberan and his players who’ve had an incredible campaign so far.