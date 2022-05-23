AFC Wimbledon have offered a new contract to in-demand attacker Zach Robinson, as detailed on their retained list.

AFC Wimbledon are keen to keep hold of the youngster amid interest from elsewhere.

Robinson, 19, sees his current deal expire at the end of June and he is currently due to become available.

Charlton Athletic, Wigan Athletic, Oxford United, Derby County and Reading have all been mentioned as potential suitors for him this summer, as reported by Football League World.

AFC Wimbledon make their move

AFC Wimbledon are eager to retain the services of their promising forward as they prepare for the next campaign in League Two under new boss Johnnie Jackson.

The Dons swooped to sign Robinson back in 2017 from non-league side Lambeth Tigers and he has since made 15 appearances for their first-team in all competitions, chipping in with a couple of goals.

He has also been loaned out to Basingstoke, Leatherhead, Woking, Hemel Hempstead Town and Hampton and Richmond Borough over the past few years to gain experience.

Charlton Athletic know all about Robinson after he scored against them in this season just gone. The Addicks are currently without a manager after sacking Jackson earlier this month and will be focused on bringing in his replacement at this moment in time.

Wigan Athletic are back in the Championship after winning the League One title this past term under popular boss Leam Richardson.

The Latics will be looking to bolster their ranks in the upcoming transfer window and Robinson would be a decent long-term option for them.

Wimbledon have become the latest Football League club to publish their retained list as they gear up for the next couple of months.