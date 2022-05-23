Bristol City are said to be at the front of the pack chasing Northampton Town’s out of contract centre-back Fraser Horsfall.

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson will be determined to strengthen his ranks ahead of next season.

The 2021/22 campaign was a disappointing one for the Robins, but with Mark Sykes already through the door, it seems they are wasting no time in building for the new season.

And now, it has been claimed by Bristol World that Northampton Town centre-back Horsfall is another target.

The 25-year-old played a starring role for the Cobblers in their fight for promotion, though they eventually missed out on automatic promotion to Bristol Rovers before falling to Mansfield Town in the play-offs.

Horsfall’s future is now up in the air though. He is out of contract this summer and a host of Championship and League One sides including Bristol City are keen on acquiring his services.

Smart recruitment…

Bristol City’s summer transfer budget won’t be anything special, so Pearson will have to be smart with the players he brings in to bolster this ranks.

The signing of Sykes from Oxford United is a strong start. He’s a versatile player determined to test himself in the Championship and arrives for nothing, and a move for Horsfall would be similar.

The Huddersfield-born defender is yet to test himself in the Championship and after a starring campaign in League Two, he may have earned himself the chance to do just that.

Horsfall managed an impressive nine goals in 52 outings for the Cobblers, who defended astutely over the course of the season. Jon Brady’s side conceded just 38 goals in League Two, with Bristol City target Horsfall helping keep 21 clean sheets in 45 league outings.