Rotherham United aren’t a club known for spending money, with them regularly signing cheap and developing the players with their state of art staff.

Tony Stewart’s ownership of the Yorkshire club has been given heaps of praise since he arrived in 2008, where he saved them from administration in League Two.

Since 2010, the Millers have made countless impressive signings, which has taken them up the leagues, regularly being a promotion-winning League One side but not being able to stay in the Championship for more than two seasons.

Here, we look at the club’s most expensive signings from between 2010 to 2020, and discuss what they’re up to today…

5. Ben Purrington

Purrington was signed from Plymouth Argyle in 2017 for a fee of £315k, according to Transfermarkt.

The left-back was acquired to be one for the future, joining as a 20-year-old ahead of Rotherham United’s second half of the 2016/17 Championship season. He made just a total of 22 appearances for the Millers before being loaned out to AFC Wimbledon and Charlton Athletic.

He now finds himself on a permanent deal at the Addicks, where he has featured in 115 games.

4. Will Vaulks

The Welsh international joined Rotherham United from Scottish side Falkirk for a fee of £428k in 2016.

He went on to make 137 appearances in his three year spell at the Millers, becoming a clear fan favourite. Vaulks was sold to Cardiff City for a club record sale following the end of the 2018/19 season, where he has featured in 117 games for them.

The 30-year-old’s contract at the Welsh club is up in the summer.

3. Danny Ward

Ward arrived at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on a permanent basis halfway through the 2014/15 season after impressing on his loan from Huddersfield Town, with the fee being reported at £432k.

In his three year stay, the striker made 95 appearances, scoring 19 goals and setting up 15. It wasn’t his goal-scoring tally that received the plaudits, with him being an instrumental player to how Rotherham United played.

He now finds himself back at the Terriers, scoring 14 goals this season in what has been an incredible campaign.

2. Freddie Ladapo

Next on the list is striker Ladapo, whose Millers career has seen countless ups and downs along the way. He joined the club from Plymouth Argyle for £504k at the start if the 2019/20 season.

In his first season, the former Crystal Palace man netted 14 League One goals, before scoring nine in the Championship next time round. In the campaign that has just come to an end, Ladapo handed in a transfer request and as a result has been released from the club following the end of the season.

1. Jon Taylor

Rotherham United’s record signing is winger Taylor, who arrived for a fee of £540k from Peterborough United in 2016.

He went on to make 119 appearances, scoring 13 and assisting five before telling the club that he wanted to depart after the Millers’ relegation from the Championship in 2019.

He now finds himself at Doncaster Rovers, making just three appearances due to injury this season.