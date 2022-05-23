Fulham and Bournemouth are believed to be keen on Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen, as detailed in a report by Wales Online.

The Wales international is attracting plenty of interest ahead of the summer.

Allen, 32, is out of contract at the end of next month and is currently due to become a free agent.

Wales Online claim his former club Swansea City are interested, as are some unnamed foreign clubs.

Fulham and Bournemouth planning for the Premier League

Fulham and Bournemouth have both booked their place back in the Premier League for next season.

The pair could see Allen as someone to inject some experience into their ranks ahead of the next campaign.

He is a vastly experienced midfielder who has racked up 505 appearances in his career to date and has a big decision to make on his next move.

This may well be his last chance to play in the top flight and he needs to weigh up whether to stay at Stoke City or embark on a new challenge elsewhere.

Allen has been with the Potters since 2016 and has been a good servant to the Staffordshire outfit, playing 220 games for them in all competitions.

Prior to his move to the Bet365 Stadium, he spent four years at Liverpool after joining them from Swansea City under Brendan Rodgers.

Fulham and Bournemouth are believed to be interested in a potential summer swoop and the pair need to ensure that they get their respective recruitment right over the coming months to avoid a season of struggle next term.