Portsmouth will be hoping for a productive summer transfer window as they bid to improve on a 10th place finish in the 2021/22 campaign.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley will be keen to bolster his ranks to prepare his side for a promotion push next season.

The 2022/23 campaign will be Pompey’s sixth consecutive season in League One and despite earning their 2nd-highest points total (73), last season was their lowest finish since returning to the third tier in 2017.

With a busy summer ahead, here, we look at the latest Portsmouth news emerging from Fratton Park…

Two players rumoured to be on Cowley’s transfer radar are Arsenal’s young defender Omar Rekik and Notts County talisman Kyle Wootton.

The Portsmouth has moved to confirm the club’s interest in Wootton as he looks to bolster his attacking tanks this summer. He stated that the 25-year-old fits the profile they are looking for, with his contract at Meadow Lane expiring at the end of this season.

As for Rekik, he’s one The News says Cowley has watched in ‘a number’ of scouting missions.

Elsewhere, reported target Lyndon Gooch has said he will be holding a meeting with Sunderland over his future on Tuesday.

The American is out of contract this summer and has been mentioned as a potential target for Portsmouth but it remains to be seen how his situation pans out after the Black Cats defeated Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final.

Finally, Portsmouth boss Cowley has made his position clear on attacking midfielder Michael Jacobs’ future.

The former Wigan Athletic and Derby County ace is out of contract this summer and Northampton Town have been linked, but Cowley has told The News he hopes Jacobs will still be at Fratton Park next season as talks over a new deal continue.