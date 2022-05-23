Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has watched Arsenal defender Omar Rekik on a number of scouting trips, as per The News.

Portsmouth’s manager has kept tabs on the youngster’s development.

Rekik, 20, made the move to the Gunners back in January 2021.

He was linked with a switch to Championship side Stoke City in the last January transfer window but a move didn’t materialise in the end.

Portsmouth to swoop in this summer?

Portsmouth are in need of some defensive reinforcements after missing out on the play-offs this past season.

Rekik would give them another option in the heart of defence and could be an ideal replacement for Hayden Carter, who has returned to parent club Blackburn Rovers following the expiration of his loan spell.

A loan switch to Fratton Park would enable the centre-back to get some valuable experience under his belt and he would be guaranteed more game time in League One than if he went to a club in the second tier.

Arsenal signed the Tunisia international to bolster their development squad and he has since played 14 games for their U23s.

Rekik has had a well-travelled early career and has had spells with Feyenoord, Manchester City, PSV, Marseille and Hertha Berlin so far.

Cowley has watched him in action over recent times and has a decision to make this summer as to whether he wants to try and land him.

Portsmouth published their retained list over the weekend and are ongoing negotiations with defender Sean Raggett. His future will impact upon the club’s transfer plans in that department.