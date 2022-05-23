Fulham, Blackburn Rovers and QPR are among the sides looking to sign AFC Wimbledon star Ayoub Assal this summer, it has been claimed.

Fulham, Blackburn Rovers and QPR were all in the fight for promotion this season, but it ended up being only the Cottagers who earned a place in the Premier League after Rovers and Rangers saw their bids fall away.

Now, all three will have their full focus on the summer transfer window, and it seems they have all identified 20-year-old star Assal as a target.

The Mirror has claimed that Fulham, Blackburn Rovers and QPR are all admirers of the AFC Wimbledon prodigy.

It is also said that recently relegated duo Norwich City and Barnsley are alongside Brentford in showing an interest in Assal.

The young playmaker could be heading for the exit door at Plough Lane this summer after their relegation to League Two, with previous boss Mark Bowen admitting it will be hard to keep standout players like Assal.

One to watch…

After Assal starred in a relegated AFC Wimbledon side at such a young age, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to see significant interest in his services arise.

The Maidstone-born ace managed 10 goals and six assists for the Dons across 49 outings. He featured as an attacking midfielder or out on the left or right-hand side, proving to be a big hit in his first full season of consistent senior action.

What does he have to offer?

Assal is a tricky and versatile forward, offering threat from a number of different positions.

He shows no fear in taking on his man and provides a valuable goal threat from midfield, often winning free-kicks in dangerous positions.

However, his defensive contributions can’t be underestimated either. He shows no fear in tackles, as shown by the 11 bookings he collected over the 2021/22 campaign.