Sheffield United’s full focus will be on preparing for the 2022/23 campaign after their play-off semi-final defeat to Nottingham Forest confirmed their Championship status for another year.

Sheffield United lost out to Nottingham Forest in dramatic fashion last week, condemning them to another season of Championship football.

It comes after a stunning rise up the table under Paul Heckingbottom that has perhaps been overlooked because of the achievements of the likes of Steve Cooper and Nathan Jones. But now, the primary focus will be on the summer ahead and preparing for the new season.

Here, we look at the latest Sheffield United news emerging from Bramall Lane.

It emerged towards the end of last week that Sheffield United are among the sides expected to lodge an offer to Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell upon his departure from Ewood Park.

Nottingham Forest are also set to make a move, while Bournemouth have retained long-term interest.

In terms of departures, popular forward David McGoldrick has opened up on the club’s decision to release him.

The 34-year-old has said that Heckingbottom was open with him about looking to utilise the club’s younger clubs moving forward, leading to the decision not to offer him a new deal. The Irishman has said he is fully understanding of the decision and holds no hard feelings with his four-year stay at Bramall Lane coming to an end.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United loan favourite Morgan Gibbs-White has moved to bid a classy farewell to the Blades after a starring loan stint.

Speaking on Instagram, the Wolves loanee wished the club nothing but the best for the future while moving to thank everyone who made his time at Bramall Lane such an enjoyable one.

The 22-year-old is now back at Molineux, where he will be given the chance to stake a claim for a starting spot in pre-season, Bruno Lage has said.