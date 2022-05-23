Blackburn Rovers youngster Jay Haddow has the offer of a professional contract on the table at Ewood Park, but Premier League and Championship clubs are showing an interest in his services.

Blackburn Rovers talent Haddow has been a regular at U18 level for the Lancashire outfit, also making nine U23 appearances over the 2021/22 campaign.

The 18-year-old has a decision to make this summer though. Rovers have lodged him the offer of a professional contract.

But now, Lancs Live has said that Haddow is also attracting interest from elsewhere.

It is claimed that clubs from the Premier League, rival Championship sides and European teams are all showing an interest in the Hong Kong-born right-back ahead of the summer transfer window.

Haddow is yet to make a first-team breakthrough with Blackburn Rovers, but his experience of youth football will stand him in good stead if and when he makes the step up. He has 43 U18 appearances to his name, chipping in with three goals and one assist in the process.

The pathway to the first-team

There’s no doubting that there is a pathway from the youth academy to the senior side at Ewood Park.

The likes of Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe, Lewis Travis and more have all become Blackburn Rovers regulars after first cutting their teeth in the youth academy.

Not only that, but with new management coming in this summer, it will be hoped that young players like Haddow get the chance to prove they can make the step up under a new boss.

Haddow’s versatility will stand him in good stead to do that too. Although right-back is his main position, he can play further forward as a wing-back or as a centre-back if needs be, even filling in on the left-hand side as well.

It remains to be seen what decision he makes though, with rival interest from elsewhere surely a tempting option.