Fulham winger and attacking midfielder, Fabio Carvalho has completed his move to Liverpool.

The versatile Portuguese attacker got 18 goal contributions in 36 Championship games and soon caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The Premier League runners up are famous for a formidable attacking force and they are now adding to their ranks through Carvalho,

The 19-year-old promising prospect may be one for the future for Liverpool but there is no doubt he can make an impact from the off.

His contributions helped Marco Silva’s side win the Championship and earn promotion back to the Premier League.

The fee is thought to be an initial £5million with future add-ons of up to £2.7million.

He joins the Reds on a five-year deal and will look ahead at his first year playing for one of the best teams in the world very shortly.

Big shoes to fill

Silva and Fulham are losing a player with enormous quality and potential through this deal and it is of paramount importance they look to fill his boots as soon as possible to avoid a wide hole in their squad.

Whereas for Klopp’s squad, this deal may be one with the intention of Carvalho filling some huge boots in the near future.

Both Sadio Mane and Mo Salah have been at the club for a number of years and have provided consistent excellence helping Liverpool to a handful of trophies over recent time.

But, one day they will move on and having Carvalho at the club may help fill that void when this eventually does happen.

Nevertheless, the biggest loss is certainly to Fulham fans and if they want to maintain their position in the Premier League then they need to invest and recruit smartly to repair the loss to the squad.