QPR will look to speak with Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth this week, reports West London Sport.

QPR are on the lookout for a new manager, with Mark Warburton leaving the club this summer.

Plenty of names have so far been linked with the job and former R’s favourite Ainsworth has been mentioned.

And following his side’s defeat v Sunderland in the League One play-off final over the weekend, it seems like the 49-year-old could face a contested summer.

Alan Nixon says that Ainsworth is on Blackburn Rovers’ managerial shortlist, with West London Sport now saying that QPR will look to hold talks with the Wycombe boss this week.

As a player, Ainsworth was loved during his time at QPR. Between 2003 and 2010 he made over 150 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 21 goals before moving on to Wycombe Wanderers.

And he was a favourite there too, eventually landing the managerial job in 2012 and staying at the helm since. He’s overseen more than 500 games in charge of the club, famously earning promotion from League One 2018.

A positive appointment?

Under Warburton, QPR were a side that played exciting and daring football. Ainsworth as a manager has developed a reputation for playing football that perhaps isn’t the most attractive, and so whether he’s the right man to continue the work done by Warburton remains up for debate.

He’s certainly proved his worth with Wycombe, achieving consistent league finishes on a shoestring budget, which is arguably what the QPR board and Les Ferdinand want.

But the club need to be weary of appointing someone who the fans might not be on board with, so this next appointment is a crucial one.