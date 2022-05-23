Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley says he is interested in snapping up Notts County striker Kyle Wootton.

Portsmouth have identified the National League hotshot as a potential summer addition.

Wootton, 25, is out of contract at the end of next month and is due to become a free agent as things stand.

Stockport County are also reported to be admirers of the attacker after their promotion to League Two.

Cowley has admitted the non-league ace is on his transfer radar, as per a report by The News:

“Kyle’s one who’s on the list. He’s a free agent and he’s one we’re aware of and have watched a lot of. He’s a big boy at abrout 6ft 4inc and relatively mobile for a player of his size.

“He’s rangy and mobile with good link and hold-up play. He’s also scored goals at National League level. Whether he can do it at a higher level time will tell.

“He’s a free transfer, so I’m sure there’ll be a lot of clubs who will be interested in him.”

What would Wootton offer to Portsmouth?

Wootton would give Portsmouth more competition and depth in attacking areas if they were able to strike a deal to lure him down south.

His height would also give the Hampshire side another dimension up front and a potential back-up plan in games.

Cowley’s side missed out on the League One play-offs this past season and will be hoping to make another push for promotion in the next campaign.

Pompey may have to see off competition from Stockport County if they were to sign him though. The Hatters are back in the Football League after an 11-year absence and may be able to guarantee the former Scunthorpe United man more game time in League Two.

The North West side have made some ambitious acquisitions over the past couple of years in the form of Paddy Madden, Antoni Sarcevic and Oli Crankshaw which shows they are capable of making some big signings these days.