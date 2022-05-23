Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady says that he doubts he will be playing for the Black Cats next season.

The 36-year-old former Everton winger joined Sunderland back in 2017 and is one of only two players still around from that time.

He suffered relegation in his first year in red and white despite being one of a few shining lights in the squad.

The experienced former international stuck around and in League One has witnessed two play-off heartbreaks and a year outside the top six.

Despite not featuring since November through injury, McGeady has played a role in Sunderland’s promotion this year and that will mean a lot to him personally.

His contract expires in the summer and having missed a large proportion of the campaign, he admits his future at the the club is in doubt, he told Sunderland Echo:

“I didn’t play but it was good to be a part of it. I’m going to carry on playing. I just don’t know where it will be.

“I doubt it will be here but I have enjoyed my time here. If it has come to end then so be it.

“I have enjoyed it here massively. Hence why I’ve stayed for so long.”

The new recruitment plan…

McGeady is a quality player, even during his 14 League One appearances this year he averaged a goal contribution every other game, but unfortunately it’s undeniable that he’s getting on and it seems sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is opting for a fresher approach when bringing in new faces.

With the additions of Leon Dajaku, Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts, as well as the academy players such as Elliot Embleton who can cover McGeady’s position, there is one common theme.

The oldest player there is 11 years younger than McGeady.

Experience is certainly needed in the dressing room, but the options have to be weighed up and the debate has to be had on whether bringing in a new experienced player brings more benefit to the dressing room than keeping McGeady around.

There is no doubt a lot of Black Cat fans wouldn’t turn down keeping McGeady at the club, but now in the Championship, the club can’t afford to take risks and they must make sensible decisions this summer.