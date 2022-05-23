Sunderland may still be feeling the effects of their play-off final victory celebrations from the weekend, but the news keeps rolling out at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland overcame Wycombe Wanderers in their League One play-off final on Saturday, bringing an end to their four-year stay in the third tier to an end.

It means Alex Neil and co will be gearing up for life back in the Championship and there remains plenty of work to do before the summer.

Here, we look at the latest headlines emerging from the Stadium of Light…

Now that their long season has come to an end, Sunderland will turn their attention to securing the futures of out of contract players. Two who see their deals expire are Lyndon Gooch and Patrick Roberts.

Upon the Black Cats’ promotion to the Championship, Gooch confirmed that a meeting over his future will be taking place on Tuesday. As for Roberts, he stated that he should think his situation will be resolved over the next two weeks, though he said he wants to enjoy the celebrations for now.

In terms of potential signings, one player who won’t be coming to Sunderland this summer is Scott Holding.

The centre-back spent time on trial with the Black Cats back in March but it has now been confirmed that he has signed for Watford.

Elsewhere, Sunderland’s reported target Alex Gorrin has been offered fresh terms with League One side Oxford United. The Black Cats are among those to have been credited with interest in the Spanish star, but the Yellows are making an effort to keep him at the Kassam Stadium this summer.