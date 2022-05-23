Swansea City look to have a positive summer ahead of them, with plenty of transfer stories starting to hit headlines.

But perhaps the biggest Swansea City of recent days was the emerging news of a potential takeover at the end of last week.

On Friday, The72 discovered reports in Brazilian media, in which gold tycoon Leandro Rodrigues was claiming to be closing in on the takeover of Swansea City.

After a day of twists and turns, WalesOnline eventually revealed the story to be untrue.

In more realistic news, the Swans have been tipped to return for January target James McAtee. Alan Nixon revealed via his Patreon account yesterday that the Swans, alongside Huddersfield Town, were plotting summer loan moves for the Manchester City youngster.

Elsewhere, Football Insider revealed last week that the Swans are closing in on the summer signing of young Arsenal goalkeeper Remy Mitchell.

And another name tipped to join Russell Martin’s side this summer is Cyrus Christie.

The Fulham man is out of contract next month and after his impressive stint on loan with Swansea during the second half of the 2021/22 season, the Irishman says that he’d ‘love’ to rejoin the club permanently this summer.

Martin though has suggested that Christie may well be out of their wage budget.

Lastly, Swansea City were linked with Charlie Austin last week, but reports soon poured cold water over that rumour.

There looks to be a lot going on at Swansea City at the minute. Martin has certainly reinstated the fell-good factor at the club and fans should be excited to see what additions he can make to his side this summer.