Fulham want Burnley’s James Tarkowski and Aston Villa’s Matt Targett, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Fulham are keen to sign the defensive duo as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

The Cottagers stormed to the Championship title in this past season and have their sights set on some eye-catching additions now.

Marco Silva’s side will be well aware that they need to get their recruitment right this summer to avoid a campaign of struggle in the top flight.

Fulham targeting additions

Tarkowski’s future at Burnley has been flung up into the air following their relegation to the second tier.

The England international is out of contract at the end of next month and the Daily Mail claim he is also on the radar of Everton and Aston Villa.

He has been on the books at Turf Moor since 2016 and has been a hit with the Lancashire outfit, making 219 appearances in all competitions.

Targett is a player who Fulham know all about after he spent time on loan with the Craven Cottage club back in 2018 during his Southampton days.

He is currently on the books at Aston Villa but has fallen down the pecking order at Villa Park. The left-back was loaned out to Newcastle United for the second-half of the past campaign and was a hit with Eddie Howe’s men.

The former England youth international played 15 times for the Toon Army to help them stay up but is now heading back to his parent club.

Both Tarkowski and Targett are proven Premier League players and would be shrewd additions for Fulham if they were able to bring them in.