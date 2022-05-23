Sheffield United’s departing striker David McGoldrick has insisted he understands why Paul Heckingbottom made the decision to release him at the end of his deal this summer.

Sheffield United opted against renewing McGoldrick’s contact upon the end of their 2021/22 campaign.

The decision frees him to search for a new club as a free agent after the Blades brought an end to his four-year stay at Bramall Lane.

After an injury-hit campaign and with McGoldrick now 34, the was an understandable one for Sheffield United to make, and the departing forward has said he’s fully understanding of it too.

As quoted by The Star, the Irishman has opened up on the conversation he had with Heckingbottom before his departure, with the Blades boss stressing the importance of focusing on keeping younger players involved.

He added there are “no hard feelings”, saying:

“I’ve got nothing but respect for this place, and that’s not changed. “He (Heckingbottom) sat down with me and we spoke. He wants to do things and he wants to do the things he feels are right for United.

“There’s young players coming through here now, like Rhian Brewster, and they’re all going to be important people going forward. I know that and I can see that, so he wants them to continue being involved.