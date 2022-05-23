‘I get it’ – David McGoldrick opens up on conversation with Paul Heckingbottom before Sheffield United release
Sheffield United’s departing striker David McGoldrick has insisted he understands why Paul Heckingbottom made the decision to release him at the end of his deal this summer.
Sheffield United opted against renewing McGoldrick’s contact upon the end of their 2021/22 campaign.
The decision frees him to search for a new club as a free agent after the Blades brought an end to his four-year stay at Bramall Lane.
After an injury-hit campaign and with McGoldrick now 34, the was an understandable one for Sheffield United to make, and the departing forward has said he’s fully understanding of it too.
As quoted by The Star, the Irishman has opened up on the conversation he had with Heckingbottom before his departure, with the Blades boss stressing the importance of focusing on keeping younger players involved.
He added there are “no hard feelings”, saying:
“I’ve got nothing but respect for this place, and that’s not changed.
“He (Heckingbottom) sat down with me and we spoke. He wants to do things and he wants to do the things he feels are right for United.
“There’s young players coming through here now, like Rhian Brewster, and they’re all going to be important people going forward. I know that and I can see that, so he wants them to continue being involved.
“That’s totally understandable. I get it. Genuinely, there’s no hard feelings.”
Looking to the future
Given some of the promising talents Sheffield United boast in their attacking ranks, it makes sense for Heckingbottom to focus on bringing them through.
McGoldrick mentioned Brewster, who will be looking to kick on once he returns from injury and stake a claim for a regular place in the starting XI.
The likes of Daniel Jebbison and Will Osula have both been in and around the first-team of late too, while Antwoine Hackford looks to be a promising prospect too. Iliman Ndiaye, although his primary position is in attacking midfield, has proven to be a decent option at striker too, though you’d think he would drop back into his deeper role when more options become available.
It will be hoped that the youngsters can stake a claim for a first-team spot over pre-season, with McGoldrick’s departure opening the door for someone to prove they are ready to make the step up ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.