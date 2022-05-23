Salford City have released Tom Elliott following his loan spell at Bradford City, as per their retained list.

Salford City have decided to cut ties with the striker.

Elliott, 31, spent the second-half of this past season with fellow League Two side Bradford City.

He officially sees his contract expire at the end of next month and will have to weigh up his next move as a free agent.

Could Bradford City move back in for him?

The Bantams swooped for the experienced attacker in the January transfer window to add more competition and depth to their options up top.

Elliott scored four goals in 21 games for the Ammies during the first-half of the campaign but was given the green light to leave on a temporary basis by their former boss Gary Bowyer.

He was linked with Stockport County but ended up moving to Valley Parade until the end of the season and went on to make seven appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions without finding the net.

The door is now open for Mark Hughes’ side to swoop in and land him for free if they want to. However, they have just signed forward Jake Young following his exit from fourth tier title winners Forest Green Rovers which might suggest they have moved on.

They also have an abundance of options up top already anyway in the form of Andy Cook, Charles Vernam and Lee Angol.

Elliott is an experienced attacker in the Football League and has racked up 389 appearances in his career to date, having previously played for the likes of Leeds United, Cambridge United, AFC Wimbledon and Millwall in the past.