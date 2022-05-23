Sunderland head coach Alex Neil has revealed what he said to his players ahead their play-off final win over Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The Black Cats beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 at Wembley on Saturday, and finally secured their promotion back to the Championship.

Goals from Elliot Embleton and top scorer Ross Stewart were enough to see Gareth Ainsworth’s side beaten.

Neil was appointed head coach back in February and after a defeat early on during his time at the helm, his side have gone 16 games unbeaten and ultimately, he couldn’t have done a better job.

To take over a side who were so disjointed and overplayed, he has managed game time and each individual perfectly maximising their performances in the majority of his games in charge.

Neil has play-off winning experience and has spoken out about the team talk he delivered to get his squad motivated last Saturday, speaking to the Chronicle, he said:

“The team talk was about moments.

“Moments in your life, moments in your career. Because you can have all the money in the world.

“It’s moments in time that are the most important thing, I think.

“What I said to the lads before the game was ‘this is your moment in time – you can be a hero today and nobody can ever take that away from you.”

The right appointment…



When the former Norwich City and Preston North End boss was appointed in the north east, some Wearsiders were disappointed it wasn’t Roy Keane.

But Neil quickly flattened those worries and it’s fair to say now a lot of Sunderland fans are hopeful for their future with the Scot in charge.

Neil has Championship experience and promotion experience from the second tier, but a huge summer lies ahead for the backroom team at Sunderland, they need to invest effectively if they want to avoid relegation and build a foundation to work towards getting back to the top tier.

Black Cats fans will be buzzing after the weekend, and they should be optimistic for the future under Neil who has done a tremendous job since arriving.