Hibernian are closing in on the signing of David Marshall following his departure from QPR, as per a report by BBC Sport.

The Scottish Premiership side are edging closer to luring the Football League veteran back up to Scotland.

Marshall, 37, is one of six players to leave QPR following the end of the past season.

BBC Sport claim he is having a medical in Edinburgh today ahead of a proposed transfer to Easter Road.

QPR spell

QPR signed Marshall in the January transfer window on a deal until the end of the campaign.

The Scotland international was lured down to London from Derby County to provide more competition and back-up to the Hoops’ goalkeeping department.

He went on to play nine times for the R’s but they have decided not to keep hold of him and have let him head out the exit door as a free agent.

Marshall started his career at Celtic before moving down the border for spells at Norwich City, Cardiff City, Hull City and Wigan Athletic.

Derby County came calling in 2020 and he went on to play 33 games for the Rams before he departed for QPR.

The Glasgow-born man has racked up just under 600 appearances in his career to date, as well as picking up 47 caps for his country, and is now poised for a new chapter back up in his native country with Hibs.

They have just appointed former Oldham Athletic, Barnsley, Bristol City and Sunderland boss Lee Johnson as their new manager to replace Shaun Maloney.