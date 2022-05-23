Blackpool goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw is likely to attract interest from clubs higher up the football pyramid, the Blackpool Gazette has claimed.

Blackpool recruited Grimshaw last summer on a free transfer following his departure from Manchester City.

His debut campaign saw him play more than he perhaps would have thought upon his arrival, with Neil Critchley’s go-to man in between the sticks Chris Maxwell struggling with injury issues for much of the campaign.

Grimshaw managed 10 clean sheets in 29 outings across all competitions and now, it has been claimed his performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

According to the Blackpool Gazette, Grimshaw looks to have attracted some potential suitors from clubs ‘further up the pyramid’ after a strong first season with the Tangerines.

There is no mention of specific clubs, but it is made clear that there may well be interest in his services in the summer transfer window.

Critchley’s goalkeeping options

After Maxwell endured such an injury-hit campaign, he will have been grateful to have a ‘keeper of Grimshaw’s quality available to fill in.

Having two shot-stoppers of a high pedigree is important at this level and proved to be pivotal as the Tangerines enjoyed an encouraging first season back in the Championship.

However, if Grimshaw does indeed draw interest this summer, the Tangerines will need to make sure they have suitable replacements lined up. As a product of Manchester City’s youth academy, it’s clear the 24-year-old has the potential to play in the top flight given his ability on the ball as well as his shot-stopping tendencies.

It remains to be seen if further detail on the reported interest in Grimshaw’s services emerges over the course of the summer, but he could certainly be a smart option for a club towards the top end of the Championship this summer.